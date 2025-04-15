Kerala's Call to Vigilance Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

The Kerala government has issued an urgent advisory urging residents to exercise heightened vigilance against amoebic meningoencephalitis as temperatures rise. This rare brain infection, stemming from free-living amoeba in contaminated water, has recently taken numerous lives across the state.

Health Minister Veena George emphasized the heightened risk during summer months due to reduced water levels in local bodies. She urged the public to take precautions such as cleaning water tanks and chlorinating pools to prevent contamination. Symptoms like severe headaches and fever warrant immediate medical attention.

Highlighting the state's proactive measures, Health Minister George reported 38 cases resulting in 8 deaths in 2024, followed by 12 cases and 5 deaths in 2025. Quick diagnosis and treatment have been instrumental in saving lives, with Kerala accounting for 37 recoveries out of only 11 worldwide survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)