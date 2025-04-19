Crackdown on Fake Paneer: Ensuring Consumer Safety

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is intensifying its crackdown on businesses selling fake paneer, aiming to ensure heightened consumer safety across the state. This initiative was confirmed by Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal on Saturday.

Zirwal emphasized the importance of consumer protection, especially as paneer is a popular food item, particularly among children. Stringent measures will be applied against sellers of counterfeit paneer, revoking their licenses under the regulatory framework of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Restaurants, hotels, and food vendors are now mandated to clearly display ingredient information to consumers. Violators will face severe consequences, including immediate license suspension. Awareness workshops for food industry professionals and consumers are set to be initiated to ensure lawful adherence and public awareness.

