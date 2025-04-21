Curiosity's Breakthrough: Carbon Cycle Discovery on Ancient Mars

A team of scientists, led by Dr. Ben Tutolo, has made a remarkable discovery on ancient Mars, unveiling evidence of a carbon cycle that suggests the Red Planet may have once supported life. The research, conducted with data from NASA's Curiosity rover, represents a significant step toward understanding Mars' past conditions.

Published in the journal Science, the study reveals the presence of siderite, an iron carbonate, within sulfate-rich rock layers in Gale Crater. This finding sheds light on Mars' climatic shifts, moving from a warm, wet environment to the cold, arid planet it is today. The research involved exploring three of Curiosity's drill sites located on the slopes of Mount Sharp.

Dr. Tutolo notes that discovering large carbon deposits is a breakthrough in comprehending Mars' geological and atmospheric evolution. The data supports theories that the ancient Martian atmosphere was rich in CO2, crucial for maintaining liquid water on the surface. Further missions and analyses could confirm these findings and unravel Mars' transformation story, providing insights into its potential habitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)