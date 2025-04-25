Age 36: The Reckoning of Youthful Indiscretions

Research from the University of Jyvaskyla indicates that age 36 marks the onset of health declines from habits like smoking, excessive drinking, and inactivity formed during young adulthood.

The study followed 370 residents over 30 years, with data gathered at various life stages. The negative impact of these habits remains consistent across ages 36 to 61.

Early interventions in risky behaviors are essential, according to lead researcher Tiia Kekalainen. A healthy lifestyle reduces non-communicable disease risks, while poor exercise habits and smoking are linked to physical and mental health declines, respectively.

