Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Testify on Health Department Overhaul and Budget Cuts

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify before the U.S. Senate's health committee about sweeping changes and proposed budget cuts in the Department of Health and Human Services. His appearance follows a postponed hearing and will address concerns over public health challenges like measles and bird flu outbreaks.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Senate's health committee on May 14. This follows his postponed April hearing geared toward discussing significant transitions within the department, including the dismissal of 10,000 employees.

The upcoming session will address President Donald Trump's proposed 2026 fiscal budget, which aims to cut domestic spending significantly. Of particular concern are the suggested reductions to the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which fall under Kennedy's purview.

Kennedy, known for his controversial stance on vaccines, faces heightened scrutiny amid rising cases of measles and bird flu. His testimony is anticipated to tackle these pressing public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

