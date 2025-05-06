Left Menu

Push for Universal Rabies Vaccination in Kerala: A Lifesaving Call

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association is urging the state to implement a universal pre-exposure rabies vaccination programme, especially for children and high-risk groups, due to rising rabies-related fatalities. Despite vaccinations, recent tragic deaths emphasize the need for a preventative strategy in tackling the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:58 IST
Push for Universal Rabies Vaccination in Kerala: A Lifesaving Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has called for a universal pre-exposure rabies vaccination programme, mainly targeting children and other high-risk groups. This comes amid ongoing concerns over rabies-related fatalities within the state.

Historically, Kerala has advanced in rabies prevention with mass dog vaccinations, educational campaigns, and access to post-exposure prophylaxis. However, the tragic deaths of children from rabies after receiving vaccines highlight a pressing need for preventive measures.

The KGMOA proposes adopting the World Health Organisation's intradermal vaccination approach, advocating for its integration into current rabies control initiatives and seeking national support to include pre-exposure prophylaxis in India's broader immunization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025