Push for Universal Rabies Vaccination in Kerala: A Lifesaving Call

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has called for a universal pre-exposure rabies vaccination programme, mainly targeting children and other high-risk groups. This comes amid ongoing concerns over rabies-related fatalities within the state.

Historically, Kerala has advanced in rabies prevention with mass dog vaccinations, educational campaigns, and access to post-exposure prophylaxis. However, the tragic deaths of children from rabies after receiving vaccines highlight a pressing need for preventive measures.

The KGMOA proposes adopting the World Health Organisation's intradermal vaccination approach, advocating for its integration into current rabies control initiatives and seeking national support to include pre-exposure prophylaxis in India's broader immunization strategies.

