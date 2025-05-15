Nicotex Begin: A Revolutionary App to Quit Smoking

Nicotex, the leader in smoking cessation solutions, has unveiled a pioneering tool for smokers seeking to quit: the Nicotex Begin app. This innovative mobile app from Cipla Health Limited combines science-backed methods with cutting-edge technology to increase the chances of successful smoking cessation by five times.

The Nicotex Begin platform integrates a guided 12-week program blending behavioral therapy with WHO-recommended Nicotine Replacement Therapy protocols. With options featuring gums, patches, and lozenges, alongside expert-led counseling sessions, the app supports users physically and psychologically through their quit-smoking journey.

Commenting on the launch, Cipla Health's MD & CEO, Mr. Shivam Puri, emphasized the app's role in transforming lives by offering a structured and engaging quit-smoking experience. Priced affordably, with the first session free, Nicotex Begin is set to make a significant impact on wellness, empowering individuals to control their health. The app is available on Android and will soon launch on iOS.

(With inputs from agencies.)