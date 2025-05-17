WHO Strengthens Angola Cholera Response with High-Level Field Mission and Support

In a significant boost to Angola’s ongoing battle against a persistent cholera outbreak, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Angola, led a high-level mission this week to the provinces of Kwanza Sul and Benguela. The visit underscored WHO’s dedication to decentralizing health support, reinforcing partnerships with local authorities, and aligning efforts with broader United Nations interventions across the country.

Strengthening Coordination in Kwanza Sul

The mission commenced in Kwanza Sul, a province playing a crucial role in Angola’s national cholera response. Dr. Hazarika met with the Provincial Governor and the Provincial Director of Health in the provincial capital of Sumbe. These discussions focused on evaluating current response efforts, appreciating provincial leadership, and exploring expanded collaboration beyond the immediate cholera emergency.

“We are grateful for the outstanding commitment demonstrated by the local health authorities,” said Dr. Hazarika. “Their ongoing support to WHO’s decentralized operations in Sumbe reflects the strong local ownership essential for sustained public health impact.”

The meetings also addressed long-term objectives, including enhancing emergency preparedness, strengthening primary health care systems, and promoting universal health coverage throughout the region.

Assessing Progress in Hard-Hit Benguela

Following the engagements in Kwanza Sul, the WHO delegation joined a high-level mission to Benguela, one of the provinces hardest hit by the outbreak. The visit included UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Minister of Health of Angola, and the UN Resident Coordinator, symbolizing a unified front in support of Angola’s public health response.

The delegation visited the Cholera Treatment Center at the Municipal Hospital of Benguela, a facility that has been at the forefront of treatment and case management since the onset of the outbreak. A stop was also made at a mobile health clinic operating at the Lobito train station. This innovative outreach effort is targeting vulnerable and mobile populations along the critical Lobito Corridor, extending services to those who might otherwise lack access to health care.

Tangible Impact and Measurable Gains

At its peak, Benguela recorded over 100 cholera cases per day, putting significant pressure on the province’s health infrastructure. However, through multisectoral coordination, strong provincial leadership, and international support from WHO, UNICEF, and other partners, the situation has drastically improved. The province now reports fewer than 50 daily cases, with several days showing no deaths.

Dr. Hazarika praised the efforts: “This is not merely a statistical improvement—it is a testament to the dedication of health workers, community leaders, and emergency responders. Their tireless work is saving lives.”

WHO’s Comprehensive Support Strategy

The WHO has deployed emergency response teams, provided technical support for case management, and delivered critical medical supplies throughout Angola. The organization also played a key role in coordinating the arrival of Emergency Medical Teams from Portugal and Germany, bolstering capacity on the ground, especially in Benguela.

Furthermore, WHO’s intervention is not limited to reactive response. It includes promoting surveillance, strengthening logistics for outbreak containment, and supporting training for local health professionals.

A Vision Beyond the Outbreak

Dr. Hazarika emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of cholera, noting that waterborne diseases flourish in areas with inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure.

“Cholera thrives where development is lacking,” he said. “To break the cycle, we must go beyond containment and invest in long-term solutions—safe water, improved sanitation, strong surveillance, and resilient primary health care systems.”

He reaffirmed WHO’s enduring partnership with the Government of Angola to transition from emergency response to sustainable development goals.

A Whole-of-Society Approach

The field mission was more than a technical evaluation—it was a symbol of solidarity, bringing together international leaders, government officials, local responders, and civil society. The mission highlighted that defeating cholera requires collective action from every sector of society.

With continued collaboration, WHO aims to ensure Angola not only overcomes the current outbreak but is better prepared to prevent future public health emergencies.

“We will continue to stand with Angola,” concluded Dr. Hazarika. “Together, we can build a healthier, safer future for every community across the country.”