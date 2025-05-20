Rajesh Kotecha's Fourth Tenure Extension as Ayush Secretary

The Centre has granted a one-year tenure extension to Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, marking his fourth consecutive extension in the position. His tenure now extends until June 28, 2026.

The decision, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, was communicated via an official order from the Personnel Ministry. Kotecha, a selection from the lateral entry appointees, initially assumed the role of Secretary in 2017.

Under his leadership, the Ayush Ministry has emphasized reviving traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. His role underscores the government's shift from appointing conventional bureaucrats to selecting specialized professionals for such positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)