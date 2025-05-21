Reviving Hope: Breakthrough in Stroke Recovery

A 69-year-old woman, once trapped in a minimally conscious state following a major stroke, has defied grim medical predictions through cutting-edge neuro-rehabilitation practices. Her case, emerging during World Stroke Awareness Month, brings critical attention to the often-overlooked area of structured rehabilitation in Indian stroke care.

Despite initial skepticism and difficult odds, her journey towards recovery was navigated at Health Care at Home (HCAH), where she received a meticulously supervised, multidisciplinary neuro-rehabilitation program. The therapy included Multimodal Sensory Stimulation and advanced robotic therapies under the guidance of medical experts, allowing her to regain responsive and functional abilities.

Experts like Dr. Gaurav Thukral emphasize that timely rehabilitation interventions can drastically enhance recovery outcomes. With India witnessing over 1.8 million stroke cases annually, there's an urgent need for awareness and availability of structured rehabilitation to prevent post-stroke disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)