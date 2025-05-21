Historic Global Health Milestone: Pandemic Agreement Adopted

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for virtually participating in the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly, which witnessed the historic adoption of the Pandemic Agreement.

On Tuesday, all member states of the World Health Organisation unanimously adopted the world's first Pandemic Agreement, aiming to enhance global collaboration and provide a more resilient and equitable response to future pandemics.

Tedros expressed his gratitude, stating, 'Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for joining us virtually at a historic #WHA78 when the #PandemicAccord was adopted. We are grateful for #India's commitment and support to @WHO.'

In his virtual address during Tuesday's assembly, Modi emphasized that the future of a healthier world relies on inclusivity, an integrated vision, and collaborative efforts. He highlighted India's approach as a model for addressing health challenges in the Global South and aligned with the 'One World for Health' theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)