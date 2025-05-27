Left Menu

BD Launches 'Safe Emergency Seminar' Series to Enhance Healthcare Worker Safety

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has introduced a 'Safe Emergency Seminar' series in India to raise awareness about healthcare worker safety in emergency departments. The initiative brings together medical professionals to discuss risks and best practices for minimizing exposure to serious diseases like Hepatitis and HIV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:10 IST
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has launched the 'Safe Emergency Seminar' series across India, aiming to spotlight healthcare worker safety in emergency departments. These environments require high efficiency but also pose risks such as blood exposure, needlestick injuries, and transmission of serious diseases like Hepatitis and HIV.

According to Atul Grover, Managing Director of BD India/South Asia, the seminar series is designed to create awareness and share best practices. The seminars included scientific discussions and case studies illustrating safety measures' effectiveness in reducing risks associated with blood exposure and needle stick injuries.

The series is part of BD's larger commitment to advancing healthcare safety and enhancing patient outcomes. BD, a global medical technology leader, seeks to improve healthcare delivery, reduce costs, and elevate safety standards through such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

