Reversing High-Fat Diet Damage: Antioxidants to the Rescue

Researchers at MIT have uncovered how high-fat diets trigger metabolic dysfunction at the cellular level, leading to conditions like weight gain and diabetes. Their latest study, published in Molecular Cell, reveals the critical role of enzyme phosphorylation in these processes, which can be reversed with antioxidants.

Conducted in mice, the study noted that hundreds of enzymes, particularly those involved in sugar, lipid, and protein metabolism, are disrupted by high-fat diets, resulting in increased insulin resistance and reactive oxygen species accumulation. Notably, these effects are more severe in males than females.

Lead author Tigist Tamir, now at the University of North Carolina, highlights the study's implications for understanding and potentially treating diet-related health issues. Antioxidant treatment in the study successfully reversed much of the metabolic damage, shedding light on potential therapeutic approaches.

