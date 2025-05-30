JP Nadda Reviews TB, MR Elimination & PM-ABHIM Progress with States

In a concerted effort to accelerate India’s public health milestones, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, convened a series of high-level meetings with Health Ministers from six States and Union Territories. The discussions focused on India’s fight against tuberculosis (TB) and measles-rubella (MR), alongside reviewing the progress of healthcare infrastructure initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission.

The participating health ministers included:

Shri Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Minister, Uttarakhand

Shri Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister, Gujarat

Smt. Sakeena Masood Itoo, Health Minister, Jammu & Kashmir

Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Health Minister, Meghalaya

Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal

TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Expanding Reach, Enhancing Impact

Shri Nadda commended the states for their proactive involvement in the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, during which 12.97 crore individuals were screened for TB. This extensive outreach led to the identification of over 7.19 lakh TB cases, including 2.85 lakh asymptomatic patients—highlighting the effectiveness of the screening efforts.

Encouraging all districts to scale up the campaign, the Minister emphasized the importance of regular monitoring of key performance indicators, including:

Examination of presumptive TB cases

NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing) coverage

Treatment success rates

Nutrition support scheme implementation

The Union Minister urged Jan Bhagidari—public participation—particularly through Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, and community volunteers to ensure grassroots support for TB elimination.

Strengthening Diagnostic Capacity and Outreach

The states were encouraged to enhance active screening among vulnerable groups such as:

Migrant workers

Slum dwellers

People living with HIV

Chronic alcohol users and smokers

To ensure early diagnosis and treatment, Shri Nadda urged expansion of portable chest X-ray services and rapid diagnostics such as NAAT, particularly in underserved and high-risk areas.

He reiterated the national targets of:

Reducing TB incidence to 47 cases per lakh population

Reducing TB mortality to below 3 per lakh population

Achieving these objectives requires a strategic, data-driven, and community-supported approach, he noted.

Enhancing Nutritional and Psychosocial Support

Addressing gaps in patient support systems, the Minister called for greater uptake of:

Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (nutritional support for TB patients)

Ni-kshay Mitra (community-based support and mentoring)

He pointed out that several states showed low participation rates in these schemes, despite their potential to boost treatment adherence and recovery. States were directed to intensify engagement with local partners, NGOs, and private donors to strengthen these programs.

Measles-Rubella Elimination: Bridging the Final Gaps

While lauding the states’ efforts toward measles-rubella elimination, Shri Nadda warned that many districts were yet to achieve MR-free status. He urged:

Targeted immunisation drives

Focus on children missing the second MR dose

Improved community awareness and follow-up

He stressed that complete MR elimination requires zero tolerance for missed vaccinations and a robust surveillance system.

Fast-Tracking Health Infrastructure Under PM-ABHIM

The Health Minister highlighted that only one year remains for optimal utilization of funds allocated under:

PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM)

15th Finance Commission Health Grants

Shri Nadda called on states to accelerate project implementation, particularly those involving:

Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs)

Integrated Public Health Labs

Critical Care Hospital Blocks

Public Health Units at block and district levels

He also pushed for early resolution of bottlenecks such as land acquisition, clearances, and MoU finalizations with NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control).

He cited the pending establishment of NCDC state branches in:

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Meghalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

BSL-3 laboratory in Surat (Gujarat)

States Share Progress and Best Practices

Each participating state provided updates on their initiatives, performance metrics, and progress across the key verticals. Several best practices were shared, from community-led TB surveillance models in Uttarakhand to digital immunisation tracking in Gujarat and integrated health project execution in Madhya Pradesh.

These experiences, Shri Nadda noted, offer replicable models for nationwide implementation and are instrumental in meeting India’s 2030 health targets.

A Collective Commitment to Public Health

In conclusion, Shri Nadda reaffirmed the government’s dedication to achieving ambitious public health outcomes through multi-stakeholder collaboration, community involvement, and robust health infrastructure. “The time to act is now—on diagnostics, treatment, infrastructure, and public engagement. Our collective effort today will determine the health of India tomorrow,” he said.