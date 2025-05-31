CDC's Subtle Shift in Covid-19 Vaccine Recommendations Sparks Controversy

The CDC has revised its Covid-19 vaccination guidelines, indicating that vaccinations may be administered to healthy children and pregnant women instead of being strongly advised. This shift follows Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's announcement altering previous guidelines, raising questions about clarity and coherence in health policy.

The updated guidelines suggest that healthcare decisions should be made in consultation with a doctor, marking a move towards shared decision-making. Historically, such language has been linked to lower vaccination rates and less emphatic doctor recommendations, impacting public health efforts.

Rising from ongoing debates on targeting high-risk groups over blanket recommendations, the CDC's new stance has sparked both confusion and critique within the health community. Experts are concerned about the impact on vaccination program success and the immunisation infrastructure's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)