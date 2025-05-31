Unlocking the Secrets of Infant Sleep: Embracing Baby's Natural Biology

Durham University researchers delve deep into one of the most challenging questions faced by new parents: why won't their babies sleep through the night? While seemingly elusive, understanding a newborn's natural biology could be the key to allaying parental anxieties regarding infant sleep.

Born helpless and utterly reliant on caregivers, baby humans need constant contact for warmth, safety, and reassurance. This biological imperative explains their erratic sleep patterns. Instead of considering these patterns as a disorder, researchers suggest that parents should embrace these sleep traits as an evolutionary design rooted in survival.

Experts recommend adhering to established safety guidelines, such as ensuring infants sleep on safe surfaces and aligning daily activities with natural light to synch infants' circadian rhythms. Such practices can foster both restorative sleep for babies and peace of mind for their caregivers.

