Left Menu

Kerala Launches Creative Campaign Against Drug Abuse in Schools

The Kerala Drugs Control Department is launching an initiative featuring name-slips with anti-drug messages to target school children as schools reopen. This campaign involves caricatures of celebrities, aiming to instill awareness of drug abuse's ill effects early on. Similar past efforts proved effective in promoting health literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:14 IST
Kerala Launches Creative Campaign Against Drug Abuse in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Drugs Control Department is initiating a creative campaign against drug abuse, as schools gear up to reopen after summer break. The department is distributing name-slips adorned with messages against the drug menace, specifically targeting school children to build early awareness about the hazards of drug abuse.

Health Minister Veena George stated that these name-slips, distributed with the General Education Department's support, feature caricatures of beloved movie stars and sports figures paired with anti-narcotic messages. The intent is to ensure school children naturally absorb these messages as they routinely engage with their books.

The initiative follows the successful method previously used to spread awareness about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through cartoon-themed name-slips, which were a massive hit in Alappuzha district. Besides, the department has conducted statewide inspections to curb illegal substance use, reinforcing its steadfast fight against drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025