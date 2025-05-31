Kerala Launches Creative Campaign Against Drug Abuse in Schools
The Kerala Drugs Control Department is launching an initiative featuring name-slips with anti-drug messages to target school children as schools reopen. This campaign involves caricatures of celebrities, aiming to instill awareness of drug abuse's ill effects early on. Similar past efforts proved effective in promoting health literacy.
The Kerala Drugs Control Department is initiating a creative campaign against drug abuse, as schools gear up to reopen after summer break. The department is distributing name-slips adorned with messages against the drug menace, specifically targeting school children to build early awareness about the hazards of drug abuse.
Health Minister Veena George stated that these name-slips, distributed with the General Education Department's support, feature caricatures of beloved movie stars and sports figures paired with anti-narcotic messages. The intent is to ensure school children naturally absorb these messages as they routinely engage with their books.
The initiative follows the successful method previously used to spread awareness about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through cartoon-themed name-slips, which were a massive hit in Alappuzha district. Besides, the department has conducted statewide inspections to curb illegal substance use, reinforcing its steadfast fight against drug abuse.
