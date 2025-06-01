Healthcare Headlines: From Nonexistent Studies to Regulatory Shifts
The latest health updates include a misleading U.S. health report, China's ban on Brazilian poultry, and legal actions by CVS and Express Scripts. Additionally, issues concerning pharmaceuticals like Grifols and Regeneron, smoking bans, telehealth layoffs, and COVID-19 vaccine approvals highlight ongoing global health challenges and developments.
The Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' report on children's health includes citations of nonexistent studies. The administration attributed this to 'formatting issues.'
China has issued a ban on Brazilian poultry imports due to an avian influenza outbreak, effective immediately, underscoring the country's strict biosecurity measures.
CVS and Express Scripts are fighting an Arkansas law preventing pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies, citing it as a challenge to interstate commerce.
