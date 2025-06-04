COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in West Bengal
West Bengal has reported 60 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, 28 people have recovered, keeping the active cases at 432. The death toll remains unchanged at one, as the state monitors the situation.
In a recent development, West Bengal has reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, as per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These cases have emerged in the last 24 hours, contributing to a growing concern in the region.
Despite the increase in new infections, the state has witnessed 28 recoveries in the same timeframe, providing a glimmer of hope even as the total number of active cases reaches 432. Public health officials are closely monitoring the situation to control further spread.
Crucially, the state's death toll from COVID-19 remains steady at one, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety measures. Officials urge residents to follow guidelines to minimize transmission risks.
