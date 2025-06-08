Health News: Measles Outbreak Status, Omada IPO Surge, and More

In a notable development, the Texas health department announced no new measles cases since June 3, halting an upward trend since February in a state crucial to the current outbreak, which has seen 742 cases.

This week also marked a significant milestone for Omada, a virtual healthcare provider, as its shares rose by 21% during its Nasdaq debut, securing a valuation of $1.28 billion. The strong performance boosts investor confidence in public offerings, despite recent market volatility from U.S. tariff policies.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state confirmed that a suspected bird flu case at a commercial farm tested negative, a relief amid previous virus occurrences. In parallel, Otsuka reported promising results from its kidney disease therapy trial, intensifying competition with Vera Therapeutics. Finally, the European Medicines Agency is examining rare cases of a serious eye disorder linked to Novo Nordisk's drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, highlighting the importance of ongoing drug safety evaluations.