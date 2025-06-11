Rubio Demands Harvard Sanctions Probe
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for an investigation into Harvard University over potential violations of federal sanctions. Allegations involve Harvard's participation in a health insurance conference in China that may have included U.S.-blacklisted officials. The report, initially by The New York Times, awaits further confirmation.
In a bid to uphold federal sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is urging an investigation into Harvard University, as reported by The New York Times. The inquiry seeks to determine if the prestigious institution breached U.S. sanctions by engaging with blacklisted individuals during a health insurance conference held in China.
According to sources and documents acquired by the newspaper, the investigation centers on whether Harvard's involvement with certain Chinese officials, potentially restricted by U.S. sanctions, constitutes a violation. This move underscores ongoing tensions and scrutiny surrounding U.S. institutions' international collaborations.
Reuters has yet to confirm the details of the report. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for Harvard and other academic entities navigating international partnerships under stringent U.S. regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
