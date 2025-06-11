New XFG Variant: Unraveling the Latest Challenge in SARS-CoV-2's Evolution
The new XFG variant of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is part of the virus's natural evolution. Dr. Balram Bhargava explains that mutations in XFG may enhance its ability to bind to human cells and evade immune defenses. India's diagnostic efforts focus on identifying and controlling this variant.
- Country:
- India
The emergence of the new XFG variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, signals another chapter in the virus's evolutionary journey, according to Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research. This development comes as India records over 200 cases linked to the variant.
Dr. Bhargava, who played a pivotal role in managing India's COVID-19 response, highlighted that XFG carries mutations potentially enhancing its ability to bind to human cells and evade immune defenses. While early reports suggest high immune escape potential, there is currently no evidence indicating increased disease severity.
India's diagnostic capabilities, bolstered by technologies like RT-PCR and Truenat, are prepared to swiftly detect and manage emerging variants. Dr. Bhargava emphasizes continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures as India navigates this new challenge.
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Counter-Terrorism Tour: Operation Sindoor
India Advocates Cultural Ecosystem Leadership at BRICS Summit
Pioneering Export: First Indian Locomotive Set for West Africa
Diplomatic Outreach: Indian Delegation Engages with Middle Eastern Allies
Diplomatic Mission: India's Tough Stance on Terrorism in Singapore Dialogue