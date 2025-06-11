New XFG Variant: Unraveling the Latest Challenge in SARS-CoV-2's Evolution

The emergence of the new XFG variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, signals another chapter in the virus's evolutionary journey, according to Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research. This development comes as India records over 200 cases linked to the variant.

Dr. Bhargava, who played a pivotal role in managing India's COVID-19 response, highlighted that XFG carries mutations potentially enhancing its ability to bind to human cells and evade immune defenses. While early reports suggest high immune escape potential, there is currently no evidence indicating increased disease severity.

India's diagnostic capabilities, bolstered by technologies like RT-PCR and Truenat, are prepared to swiftly detect and manage emerging variants. Dr. Bhargava emphasizes continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures as India navigates this new challenge.