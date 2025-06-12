Tragedy Strikes Old Age Home: Three Fatalities After Alleged Food Contamination

A local old age home was sealed by authorities Thursday following the deaths of three of its residents due to suspected food contamination. The tragic incident involved two men aged 45 and a 48-year-old woman, all of whom fell ill after a communal meal served at the facility on Sunday.

According to official statements, the victims were among several individuals who suffered severe symptoms post-consumption of the tainted food. Efforts to save them in a hospital setting proved futile, leading to their untimely demise.

The recent events have prompted a thorough investigation into the incident, with officials committing to uncover the root cause of the unfortunate contamination that led to this loss.

