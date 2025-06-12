Tragedy Strikes Old Age Home: Three Fatalities After Alleged Food Contamination
An old age home was sealed after three inmates died from a suspected food contamination incident. Two men, aged 45, and a woman, aged 48, succumbed to illness post-hospitalization on Thursday. This follows after they fell severely ill from consuming food at the facility on Sunday.
According to official statements, the victims were among several individuals who suffered severe symptoms post-consumption of the tainted food. Efforts to save them in a hospital setting proved futile, leading to their untimely demise.
The recent events have prompted a thorough investigation into the incident, with officials committing to uncover the root cause of the unfortunate contamination that led to this loss.
