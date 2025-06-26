Left Menu

Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Mental Health Risks

A study from The University of Edinburgh reveals that autoimmune disorders can nearly double the risk of persistent mental health issues. Particularly affecting women, this link is attributed to the chronic inflammation prevalent in these disorders. Researchers analyzed a large dataset, emphasizing the significant correlation despite not establishing causation.

A recent study by The University of Edinburgh has linked autoimmune disorders to an increased risk of persistent mental health issues, nearly doubling the likelihood of conditions such as depression and anxiety.

The study focused on disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, highlighting the role of chronic inflammation in elevating mental health risks. Female patients were particularly vulnerable, with a higher incidence compared to their male counterparts.

Utilizing data from 15.6 lakh UK participants, researchers noted that those with autoimmune conditions often had a family history of mood disorders. Despite limitations, the study underscores the importance of considering mental health in autoimmune disease management.

