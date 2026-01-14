Tragic Fallout: Anxiety Over SIR Hearings in West Bengal

A 70-year-old man from the Matua community in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district tragically passed away after being struck by a train, as his family alleges mounting anxiety over an impending SIR hearing led to his demise. Identified as Nikhil Chandra Das, the resident of Guma-Shantinagar was under significant stress following a notice for the hearing.

Authorities found Das critically injured near Guma station on the Bongaon-Sealdah section and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His family expressed concerns about his anxiety, fearing deportation to Bangladesh if his documents were rejected. According to relatives, Das even sought assistance from a local BJP member.

The incident has exacerbated political tensions, with TMC MP Mamatabala Thakur criticizing the SIR process, while BJP's Beauty Barui argues the incident involved familial issues. The ongoing debate reveals broader anxiety over the SIR hearings, as related deaths reportedly reach 70 since the process commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)