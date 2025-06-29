Left Menu

Health Minister Praises Success of 'Loading Dose' Scheme in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a health center in Kodaikanal to assess the 'Loading Dose' scheme's implementation, which has benefited 23 patients with heart issues. The minister praised the healthcare staff's efforts and confirmed the scheme's success in treating emergencies like heart attacks and bites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:55 IST
Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited a village health center in Kodaikanal to evaluate the effectiveness of the 'Loading Dose' scheme designed to save lives in critical medical emergencies.

Since its inception in June 2023, the scheme has been providing essential medication—Aspirin, Clopidogrel, and Atorvastatin—in over 8,713 Health Sub-Centres and 2,286 Primary Health Centres, specifically for individuals suspected of experiencing heart attacks. The minister reported that 23 patients have benefited so far in the Poombarai PHC, with positive feedback on the treatment and aftercare.

The inspection also highlighted the readiness of such health facilities in handling other medical emergencies like snake and dog bites. Subramanian commended the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their dedication, expressing satisfaction with the healthcare services while hosting a tea session for them as a token of appreciation.

