Crackdown on Illicit Anti-TB Drug Sales in Puducherry

The Puducherry administration is conducting enforcement raids on private drug retailers defying a ban on anti-TB drug sales. These efforts align with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme to ensure drugs are dispensed only through governmental channels, minimizing drug-resistant TB risks and improving treatment compliance.

The Puducherry administration has intensified its efforts to curb the illegal sale of anti-tuberculosis drugs by launching a series of raids against non-compliant private chemists. The initiative, in line with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, is aimed at ensuring anti-TB medications are dispensed solely through governmental sources to enhance adherence to treatment protocols.

Dr. S Govindarajan from the National Health Mission highlighted that despite an earlier ban initiated in 2017, some chemists continued to flout regulations. Joint enforcement raids by the State TB Cell and the Department of Drugs Control aim to eliminate such practices and raise awareness among retailers regarding the public health risks of selling unregulated anti-TB drugs.

The sustained efforts, including awareness meetings with wholesalers and clinics, have led to a significant decline in private sales of TB medications. The administration remains committed to monitoring the situation and educating private practitioners on the importance of reporting TB cases to the State TB Officer for government-supported treatment regimens.

