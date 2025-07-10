Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Threats

In a significant development, emerging market stocks experienced an uptick on Thursday, although the currency reactions were mixed. This market behavior followed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest announcement of tariffs targeting Brazil and several minor trading partners.

President Trump threatened Brazil with a steep 50% tariff on its exports to the United States. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that any unilateral tariff hikes would face a proportionate response. The Brazilian real faced volatility, reflecting the market's reaction to Trump's 'Liberation Day' threats, while the currency dropped by 2.3% on news of the tariffs.

Investors remained cautiously optimistic despite the heightened trade tensions, as key factors supporting the real, like higher interest rates in Brazil, continued to hold sway. The broader markets showed resilience, with the MSCI global emerging market currency index slightly down and equity markets experiencing gains driven by positive momentum from U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)