Negligence at Jhalawar Hospital: Infant's Tragic Demise Sparks Outrage

In a heart-wrenching incident at a Jhalawar district hospital in Rajasthan, an infant died just hours after birth. The tragedy has sparked allegations of negligence against medical staff, with the doctor and a nurse placed under Awaiting Posting Orders pending an inquiry.

According to hospital officials, Mahendra Singh admitted his wife, Bhawana Kanwar, into the Dug sub-district hospital on Thursday evening. She gave birth around 10 pm, but by early Friday, the newborn's health deteriorated significantly. Family members claimed the on-duty nurse directed them to the doctor's residence without assisting.

Upon reaching the doctor's residence, the family alleges they received no response. By the doctor's arrival at the hospital at 8 am, the baby had succumbed. The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jhalawar has established a three-member committee to probe the family's serious accusations.