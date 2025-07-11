Left Menu

Negligence at Jhalawar Hospital: Infant's Tragic Demise Sparks Outrage

An infant in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district died hours after birth, allegedly due to medical negligence. The doctor and a nurse were placed under Awaiting Posting Orders as an inquiry was initiated. The baby's family accuses the staff of ignoring urgent pleas for help leading to the tragic outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident at a Jhalawar district hospital in Rajasthan, an infant died just hours after birth. The tragedy has sparked allegations of negligence against medical staff, with the doctor and a nurse placed under Awaiting Posting Orders pending an inquiry.

According to hospital officials, Mahendra Singh admitted his wife, Bhawana Kanwar, into the Dug sub-district hospital on Thursday evening. She gave birth around 10 pm, but by early Friday, the newborn's health deteriorated significantly. Family members claimed the on-duty nurse directed them to the doctor's residence without assisting.

Upon reaching the doctor's residence, the family alleges they received no response. By the doctor's arrival at the hospital at 8 am, the baby had succumbed. The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jhalawar has established a three-member committee to probe the family's serious accusations.

