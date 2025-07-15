Pioneering Heart Valve Replacement: A New Pathway in Indian Cardiology

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at Rajasthan Hospital in Jaipur have performed India's first non-surgical heart valve replacement via the arm artery. This innovative procedure was crucial for a 78-year-old patient, referred to as Hemendra, who had severely blocked arteries in his legs due to calcium buildup, rendering traditional methods unviable.

The medical team, led by Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao, Vice Chairman of the hospital, adopted a pioneering approach called Percutaneous Trans-Axillary TAVI. Unlike the conventional transcatheter aortic valve implantation through the femoral artery in the thigh, this method used the subclavian artery near the collarbone, showcasing a complex, yet effective, alternative route for valve replacement.

This life-saving technique marks a milestone in Indian cardiology, offering hope to the estimated 3-5% of patients with similar vascular constraints. Within days of the procedure, the patient's health significantly improved, highlighting the potential of innovative cardiac solutions in advancing minimally invasive medical practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)