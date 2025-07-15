Tariffs Tighten the Noose on European Corporate Health

European corporate health is facing increased challenges following recent tariff-related comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. These statements have deepened uncertainties for businesses, affecting their financial projections negatively.

On average, European companies are now projected to report a 0.7% decrease in their second-quarter earnings year-on-year. This is a steeper decline than the 0.2% drop anticipated by analysts just a week ago, as per the latest data from LSEG I/B/E/S.

This unexpected shift in forecasts underscores the vulnerability of European businesses to global economic policies and highlights the ripple effect of U.S.-imposed tariffs.