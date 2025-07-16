Left Menu

Psychedelic Revolution: Washington's Surprising Green Light

The U.S. administration considers approving psychedelic drugs for therapeutic purposes, marking a potential shift in treating conditions like depression and trauma. Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Texas lawmakers are influential in this movement, but concerns arise over the science and politics driving this change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:13 IST
For decades, advocates of psychedelic drugs like LSD and ecstasy have lobbied in Washington for their approval to treat mental health issues such as depression and trauma. Now, a presidential administration appears to be listening.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. announced plans to authorize psychedelic therapy within a year, a statement that caught even the most optimistic supporters by surprise. This comes as psychedelic acceptance grows in conservative states like Texas, backed by prominent figures like former Governor Rick Perry.

The administration's move has sparked excitement but also concerns about potential rushing and political interference. While the FDA initially rejected MDMA as a treatment due to research concerns, its head now lists the evaluation of such drugs as a priority, signaling a possible policy shift.

