Psychedelic Revolution: Washington's Surprising Green Light
The U.S. administration considers approving psychedelic drugs for therapeutic purposes, marking a potential shift in treating conditions like depression and trauma. Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Texas lawmakers are influential in this movement, but concerns arise over the science and politics driving this change.
- Country:
- United States
For decades, advocates of psychedelic drugs like LSD and ecstasy have lobbied in Washington for their approval to treat mental health issues such as depression and trauma. Now, a presidential administration appears to be listening.
Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. announced plans to authorize psychedelic therapy within a year, a statement that caught even the most optimistic supporters by surprise. This comes as psychedelic acceptance grows in conservative states like Texas, backed by prominent figures like former Governor Rick Perry.
The administration's move has sparked excitement but also concerns about potential rushing and political interference. While the FDA initially rejected MDMA as a treatment due to research concerns, its head now lists the evaluation of such drugs as a priority, signaling a possible policy shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Officials confirm deaths after flash floods in central Texas
Multiple deaths reported in Texas, rescue efforts underway as flash flooding threatens communities
UPDATE 2-Texas flash flooding kills at least 13 people, leaves 20-plus young campers missing
Divided US appeals court blocks enforcement of Texas state immigration law
CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing