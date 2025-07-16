Fire at Kirti Krishna Child Hospital Sparks Urgent Evacuation
A fire at Kirti Krishna Child Hospital in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, led to a swift evacuation. Triggered by a suspected short circuit, the blaze filled the hospital with smoke. Although no casualties were reported, children were evacuated promptly through quick action by hospital staff and the fire brigade.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at the Kirti Krishna Child Hospital located on Nagheta Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday, causing panic among patients and attendants and necessitating an immediate evacuation. Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.
Police suggested that the fire might have originated from a suspected short circuit in the hospital's basement, resulting in thick smoke permeating the three-storey structure.
Approximately 18 to 20 children were present during the outbreak. Infants were carefully evacuated, bundled in cloth, and lowered with ropes. Others were rescued by a responsive fire brigade team who swiftly controlled the blaze, eyewitnesses recounted.
Aparna Gupta, spouse of hospital proprietor C K Gupta, was in her office during the incident and believed a battery explosion or short circuit might be the cause.
City Circle Officer Ankit Mishra reiterated the absence of fatalities and noted that legal protocols are currently being followed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Unveils a New Era in AYUSH and Culture in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Pledges Educational Support at Janta Darshan
Yogi's Blitz on Crime: Operation Conviction Revolutionizes Justice in Uttar Pradesh
Harmony in Green: Uttar Pradesh Governor Leads Tree Planting Campaign
Uttar Pradesh Expands AYUSH Education with New Institutions