Fire at Kirti Krishna Child Hospital Sparks Urgent Evacuation

A fire erupted at the Kirti Krishna Child Hospital located on Nagheta Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday, causing panic among patients and attendants and necessitating an immediate evacuation. Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.

Police suggested that the fire might have originated from a suspected short circuit in the hospital's basement, resulting in thick smoke permeating the three-storey structure.

Approximately 18 to 20 children were present during the outbreak. Infants were carefully evacuated, bundled in cloth, and lowered with ropes. Others were rescued by a responsive fire brigade team who swiftly controlled the blaze, eyewitnesses recounted.

Aparna Gupta, spouse of hospital proprietor C K Gupta, was in her office during the incident and believed a battery explosion or short circuit might be the cause.

City Circle Officer Ankit Mishra reiterated the absence of fatalities and noted that legal protocols are currently being followed.

