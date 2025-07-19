Tragic Fatal Attraction: MRI Machine Claims Another Life
A 61-year-old man in New York was fatally pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain necklace during his wife's scan. The magnetic force caused his body to go limp. This incident recalls a past MRI-related death in New York and highlights the dangers posed by MRI machines' powerful magnets.
- Country:
- United States
A 61-year-old New York man tragically lost his life after being pulled into an MRI machine due to his metal chain necklace, police confirmed. During a scan at Nassau Open MRI, the device's magnetic force attracted his necklace, leading to the incident.
The man's wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, described her husband's final moments, revealing he waved goodbye before going limp. She had been undergoing an MRI when she requested his help, not anticipating the tragic outcome.
Previous incidents, including a child's death in 2001, underscore the hazards of MRI machines' strong magnetic fields. Authorities continue to stress caution around metallic objects near MRI machines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
