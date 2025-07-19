Left Menu

Tragic Fatal Attraction: MRI Machine Claims Another Life

A 61-year-old man in New York was fatally pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain necklace during his wife's scan. The magnetic force caused his body to go limp. This incident recalls a past MRI-related death in New York and highlights the dangers posed by MRI machines' powerful magnets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westbury | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:30 IST
Tragic Fatal Attraction: MRI Machine Claims Another Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 61-year-old New York man tragically lost his life after being pulled into an MRI machine due to his metal chain necklace, police confirmed. During a scan at Nassau Open MRI, the device's magnetic force attracted his necklace, leading to the incident.

The man's wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, described her husband's final moments, revealing he waved goodbye before going limp. She had been undergoing an MRI when she requested his help, not anticipating the tragic outcome.

Previous incidents, including a child's death in 2001, underscore the hazards of MRI machines' strong magnetic fields. Authorities continue to stress caution around metallic objects near MRI machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025