Zydus Lifesciences Gains Health Canada's Nod for Smoking Cessation Drug

Zydus Lifesciences has secured a no objection certificate from Health Canada for its ZDS-Varenicline tablets, designed to aid smoking cessation. The medication, a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, will be produced in Ahmedabad. Canadian sales of Varenicline tablets reached CAD 15 million annually.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received a no objection certificate from Health Canada for its latest prescription drug, the ZDS-Varenicline tablets.

Designed to assist individuals who are trying to quit smoking, Varenicline is known as a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which works by partially activating the brain's receptor system yet displacing nicotine.

According to 2024 sales data from IQVIA, these tablets have generated annual sales of CAD 15 million in Canada. The production of these tablets will occur at Zydus Lifescience Ltd's facility in Ahmedabad.

