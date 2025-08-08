Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Inaugurates New Cancer Treatment Centre

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is set to inaugurate a new cancer treatment centre in the Madhav Srishti healthcare project. The centre, run by Guruji Seva Nyas, will offer affordable treatments including various therapies. Bhagwat will also attend a meeting on social harmony.

Mohan Bhagwat, the head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is gearing up to inaugurate a medical centre dedicated to providing affordable cancer treatment. The announcement was made by a local trust based in the city, emphasizing the community-focused nature of the initiative.

The medical centre is a significant extension of the 'Madhav Srishti' healthcare project, operated by 'Guruji Seva Nyas' since 2021. According to Nyas trustee Manishi Srivastava, the new facility, called Arogya Kendra, will offer diagnostic services and a range of therapies, including radiation, chemotherapy, Ayurveda, naturopathy, homoeopathy, acupuncture, and neuropathy.

In addition to the inauguration, Bhagwat will participate in an internal 'Sadbhav Baithak' (harmony meeting) with approximately 300 community leaders to promote social harmony and inclusiveness.

