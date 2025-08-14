Spain Calls for European Aid in Wildfire Battle
Spain has appealed to its European counterparts for assistance in combating the wildfires that are spreading across the country. Specifically, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced the request for two Canadair firefighting planes to aid in the effort.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:05 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain has turned to its European partners for support in addressing the wildfires currently ravaging the nation, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed on Wednesday.
Among the requested resources are two additional Canadair planes, as confirmed during an interview with local broadcaster Cadena SER.
This plea underscores both the severity of the situation and the need for cooperative effort to tackle the escalating crisis.
Advertisement