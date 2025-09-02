Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals' Strategic Expansion with Sahyadri Acquisition

Manipal Hospitals has obtained regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India for its Rs. 6,400 crore acquisition of Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals. This move aims to enlarge Manipal's network to 12,000 beds, solidifying its presence as a major hospital chain in India and expanding into western India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:41 IST
Manipal Hospitals' Strategic Expansion with Sahyadri Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the healthcare sector, Manipal Hospitals has secured clearance from the Competition Commission of India for the purchase of Sahyadri Hospitals, estimated at Rs. 6,400 crore. The acquisition involves obtaining up to 100% shareholding through multiple phases.

This strategic move will see the addition of 11 hospitals across Pune, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, and Karad. Manipal aims to bolster its total bed capacity to approximately 12,000, thereby cementing its reputation as one of India's largest hospital networks.

Backed by investment giant Temasek, Manipal's expansion is aligned with increasing its footprint in western India. The move follows Ontario Teachers' 2022 acquisition of a majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, which is a prominent healthcare provider in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025