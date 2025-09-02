Manipal Hospitals' Strategic Expansion with Sahyadri Acquisition

In a significant development in the healthcare sector, Manipal Hospitals has secured clearance from the Competition Commission of India for the purchase of Sahyadri Hospitals, estimated at Rs. 6,400 crore. The acquisition involves obtaining up to 100% shareholding through multiple phases.

This strategic move will see the addition of 11 hospitals across Pune, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, and Karad. Manipal aims to bolster its total bed capacity to approximately 12,000, thereby cementing its reputation as one of India's largest hospital networks.

Backed by investment giant Temasek, Manipal's expansion is aligned with increasing its footprint in western India. The move follows Ontario Teachers' 2022 acquisition of a majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, which is a prominent healthcare provider in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)