PM Modi Unveils 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' Campaign to Boost Women's and Children's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17, a significant campaign focused on enhancing healthcare services for women and children across India.

The campaign aims to establish 75,000 health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other medical facilities, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda's announcement on X. These camps are designed to improve access to quality healthcare and raise awareness about health issues affecting women and children.

Complementing this initiative, Poshan Maah will be observed at Anganwadis nationwide to promote nutrition and well-being. Minister Nadda encouraged private healthcare entities to participate in this collective effort for a progressive India.

