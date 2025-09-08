Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' Campaign to Boost Women's and Children's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17 to enhance healthcare services for women and children. The initiative will see 75,000 health camps set up nationwide, emphasizing better access and quality care, alongside promoting nutrition and well-being through Poshan Maah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:15 IST
PM Modi Unveils 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' Campaign to Boost Women's and Children's Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17, a significant campaign focused on enhancing healthcare services for women and children across India.

The campaign aims to establish 75,000 health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other medical facilities, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda's announcement on X. These camps are designed to improve access to quality healthcare and raise awareness about health issues affecting women and children.

Complementing this initiative, Poshan Maah will be observed at Anganwadis nationwide to promote nutrition and well-being. Minister Nadda encouraged private healthcare entities to participate in this collective effort for a progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

 India
2
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph

 India
3
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

 Trinidad and Tobago
4
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025