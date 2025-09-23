Innovent's Xinermei Shakes Up China's Weight-Loss Drug Market

Innovent Biologics has made a significant entry into China's weight-loss drug market with the launch of Xinermei, a once-weekly GLP-1 therapy. This development places Innovent in competition with established Western players like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which have already introduced similar products.

Despite a later entrance, Innovent focuses on promoting awareness about weight management and emphasizing Xinermei's potential liver health benefits. Analysts predict strong sales growth for the drug, yet it remains to be seen if it can withstand upcoming competition from generic counterparts and local pharmaceutical firms.

Innovent's strategic partnerships with online platforms, pharmacies, and hospitals aim to expand Xinermei's reach within China. However, with no national healthcare coverage for these costly prescription medicines, the financial aspect remains a hurdle for broader accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)