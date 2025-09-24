Pharmac Proposal Expands Medicines Access for Thousands of New Zealanders

The Government has welcomed a major proposal from Pharmac, New Zealand’s medicines-buying agency, to expand access to new treatments that could significantly improve health outcomes for thousands of patients. The move, announced today, has been praised by Associate Health Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown as an example of how smarter procurement can directly benefit New Zealanders.

New Medicines on the Horizon

Pharmac’s proposal includes funding for five new treatments covering a range of serious conditions:

Faricimab – for certain eye conditions, providing alternatives to existing therapies.

Entrectinib – a targeted therapy for specific forms of lung cancer.

Subcutaneous ocrelizumab – for multiple sclerosis, offering patients faster and easier administration compared to intravenous (IV) delivery.

Combined subcutaneous pertuzumab with trastuzumab – for metastatic breast cancer.

Ongoing access to bevacizumab – for certain eye conditions, ensuring continued availability for patients who rely on it.

Pharmac estimates that over 1,700 New Zealanders would benefit in the first year of funding, with the number rising to more than 4,000 by year five.

Efficiency Gains for Hospitals

One of the most significant changes is the shift to subcutaneous injections for treatments currently given by IV infusion. These new delivery methods are faster and less resource-intensive, saving patients time and reducing strain on the health system.

Pharmac projects that if the proposal is approved, it will save:

7,500 hospital infusion hours in year one .

12,800 hospital infusion hours by year five.

These freed-up hours mean clinicians can spend more time delivering other treatments and caring for patients, improving efficiency across hospitals.

Minister Seymour highlighted the importance of this step:

“For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely. This proposal is exactly the kind of progress we need – it helps patients while also improving hospital capacity.”

How Pharmac Funds Medicines

Pharmac works under a capped budget, meaning that every new investment must be balanced by savings elsewhere. One of its key tools is the annual tender process, where suppliers compete to provide medicines already funded at lower cost.

This process frees up between $30 million and $50 million each year, which can then be redirected to fund new medicines. Minister Seymour emphasized that these efficiency gains are essential to unlocking treatments for patients with high medical needs.

Government Support and Record Investment

Health Minister Simeon Brown underscored the Government’s commitment to expanding medicine access:

“Our Government’s record $604 million investment in Pharmac is delivering on that commitment, with thousands of New Zealanders now benefiting from funded or expanded access to cancer and other medicines.”

Brown added that the new proposal represents real progress in ensuring faster access to cancer therapies and treatments for chronic conditions, continuing the Government’s drive to improve patient outcomes.

Patient Voice and Public Consultation

As part of the ACT-National Coalition Agreement, Pharmac is expected to maintain strong processes for stakeholder engagement, ensuring patients, clinicians, and advocacy groups have a say in funding decisions.

Consultation on this proposal is now open and will run until 5 pm, Wednesday 8 October 2025. Feedback from the public and healthcare professionals will help shape the final funding decision.

Looking Ahead

If approved, these medicines could significantly transform treatment pathways for patients with multiple sclerosis, breast cancer, lung cancer, and degenerative eye conditions. The combination of improved patient access and system efficiencies highlights the dual impact of Pharmac’s approach – better outcomes for individuals and a stronger, more sustainable healthcare system overall.