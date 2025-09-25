Tragic Death of Iranian Prisoner Sparks Outcry Over Medical Negligence

In a tragic incident highlighting concerns over detainee treatment in Iran, Somayeh Rashidi, 42, has died following allegations of inadequate medical care. Rashidi, imprisoned for alleged links to the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group, suffered from seizures and passed away in hospital 10 days after falling severely ill.

Iranian authorities, already sensitive to mistreatment accusations following nationwide protests in 2022, claimed Rashidi was seen by medical professionals during her detention. However, human rights organizations including HRANA and Hengaw argue that a significant delay in medical attention contributed to her demise. They also allege that Rashidi was beaten and accused of faking illness by prison staff.

While the judiciary's news outlet Mizan acknowledged Rashidi's medical history, it emphasized her treatment by prison and hospital medical teams. The accounts remain unverified as efforts to reach her family proved unsuccessful, casting further questions on the conditions leading to her death.

