U.S. Financial Support in Sight: Argentina's Potential Debt Purchase Deal

President Javier Milei of Argentina announced potential U.S. financial backing that may involve buying Argentine debt and sharing profits. This revelation came during a conversation with Mitre, a local radio station, portraying an initiative in its negotiation phase.

The U.S. administration has been in discussions about a possible $20 billion swap line in collaboration with Argentina's central bank. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster the South American nation's economic stability.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent corroborated this assistance plan last week, indicating the U.S.'s readiness to extend necessary support to Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)