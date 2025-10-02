Left Menu

U.S. Financial Support in Sight: Argentina's Potential Debt Purchase Deal

Argentina's President Javier Milei revealed negotiations with the U.S. could lead to financial aid, including debt purchases and profit-sharing. Talks are ongoing, focusing on a $20 billion swap line with Argentina's central bank, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to supporting Argentina.

02-10-2025
President Javier Milei of Argentina announced potential U.S. financial backing that may involve buying Argentine debt and sharing profits. This revelation came during a conversation with Mitre, a local radio station, portraying an initiative in its negotiation phase.

The U.S. administration has been in discussions about a possible $20 billion swap line in collaboration with Argentina's central bank. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster the South American nation's economic stability.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent corroborated this assistance plan last week, indicating the U.S.'s readiness to extend necessary support to Argentina.

