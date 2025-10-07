Left Menu

Tragic Dengue Outbreak Claims Life of Schoolgirl in Salt Lake

A 15-year-old schoolgirl, Rupsi Jana, from Salt Lake, succumbed to dengue despite medical efforts. Initially showing no signs of infection, her condition worsened, leading to her hospitalization and eventual death. Her grandmother also tested positive for dengue but remains stable. The health department is concerned over multiple cases within one household.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from the Salt Lake area has tragically passed away from dengue, according to a health department official. The deceased, Rupsi Jana, was a resident of ESI Housing Complex in Salt Lake's Ward 33 and attended Class 9.

The death certificate officially cites dengue infection as the cause of death. Rupsi initially developed a sudden fever on September 25, with initial tests showing no infection. Her condition rapidly declined, prompting a second round of tests that confirmed dengue.

Admitted to a private hospital on October 2, Rupsi's health deteriorated, resulting in her death on Sunday. The girl's grandmother also tested positive but remains in stable condition, raising concerns about multiple dengue cases in the same household.

