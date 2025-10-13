Left Menu

Tragedy in Telangana: Pulse Polio Concerns Arise

In Telangana's Sangareddy district, a three-month-old boy died hours after receiving pulse polio drops, initially sparking vaccine-related concerns. Health officials later attributed the cause to aspiration-induced asphyxia, unrelated to the immunization. An investigation, pending final reports, involves over 108 children vaccinated without adverse reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:33 IST
Tragedy in Telangana: Pulse Polio Concerns Arise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns arose in Telangana's Sangareddy district after a three-month-old boy died following pulse polio immunization. Initial suspicions linked the vaccine to his death, but district health officials clarified that aspiration-induced asphyxia was the probable cause.

The tragedy struck after the infant, from Bheemra village, was administered polio drops at a local booth Sunday noon. Despite a normal observation period, the parents returned later, reporting distress symptoms.

Post-mortem findings pointed to laryngeal spasm secondary to aspiration as the cause. Over 108 children vaccinated with the same batch show no adverse effects. Authorities await final confirmation from the pending report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

 Global
4
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025