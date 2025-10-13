Tragedy in Telangana: Pulse Polio Concerns Arise

Concerns arose in Telangana's Sangareddy district after a three-month-old boy died following pulse polio immunization. Initial suspicions linked the vaccine to his death, but district health officials clarified that aspiration-induced asphyxia was the probable cause.

The tragedy struck after the infant, from Bheemra village, was administered polio drops at a local booth Sunday noon. Despite a normal observation period, the parents returned later, reporting distress symptoms.

Post-mortem findings pointed to laryngeal spasm secondary to aspiration as the cause. Over 108 children vaccinated with the same batch show no adverse effects. Authorities await final confirmation from the pending report.

