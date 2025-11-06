Left Menu

Allegations of Negligence Emerge Amidst Heart Patient's Tragic Death

The death of Kollam-native Venu at a government hospital has sparked allegations of medical negligence. While the hospital denies the claims, the opposition blames the state government and Health Minister Veena George. An investigation has been ordered, and demands for accountability continue to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:10 IST
The unfortunate demise of Venu, a native of Kollam, has led to serious allegations of medical negligence against the Government Medical College Hospital. As the bereaved family voices their grievances, the hospital's medical superintendent refutes the claims, sparking a political uproar.

The Congress-led UDF opposition promptly pointed fingers at the state government and Health Minister Veena George, demanding accountability for Venu's death. George has ordered an immediate investigation by the Director of Medical Education, urging for a detailed report on the incident.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan insists that misinformation and system failures under the current government are to blame. He urged for a murder case against those responsible, citing Venu's audio message as a dying declaration, and called for Minister George's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

