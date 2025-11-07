India's Cancer Combat: Ayush Ministry's Integrative Approach

The Ayush Ministry marked National Cancer Awareness Day by stressing the importance of public awareness and early cancer detection, as cancer is the second leading global cause of death. The ministry highlighted the growing cases of oral, cervical, and breast cancer worldwide, including India, calling for increased focus on education, screening, and holistic health practices.

Preventable factors like tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and pollution contribute heavily to the cancer burden. Early detection enhances survival chances, especially for treatable cancers like breast and cervical when caught early through regular screening. Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized that proactive, people-centric approaches are key to cancer prevention and public health safeguarding.

The ministry's initiatives include integrative cancer-care centers and collaborative research, aiming to provide affordable, holistic care. Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha mentioned partnerships with leading institutions to enhance therapeutic insights and improve cancer patient quality of life. Expanding integrative cancer care through Centers Of Excellence reflects the Ayush Ministry's commitment to effective cancer management through blended medical approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)