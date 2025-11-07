Left Menu

India's Cancer Combat: Ayush Ministry's Integrative Approach

On National Cancer Awareness Day, India's Ayush Ministry emphasizes strengthening public awareness and early detection of cancer. With increasing cases of oral, cervical, and breast cancer, emphasis is on education, screening, and holistic health practices. Integrative models combining modern and traditional systems aim to improve quality of life for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ayush Ministry marked National Cancer Awareness Day by stressing the importance of public awareness and early cancer detection, as cancer is the second leading global cause of death. The ministry highlighted the growing cases of oral, cervical, and breast cancer worldwide, including India, calling for increased focus on education, screening, and holistic health practices.

Preventable factors like tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and pollution contribute heavily to the cancer burden. Early detection enhances survival chances, especially for treatable cancers like breast and cervical when caught early through regular screening. Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized that proactive, people-centric approaches are key to cancer prevention and public health safeguarding.

The ministry's initiatives include integrative cancer-care centers and collaborative research, aiming to provide affordable, holistic care. Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha mentioned partnerships with leading institutions to enhance therapeutic insights and improve cancer patient quality of life. Expanding integrative cancer care through Centers Of Excellence reflects the Ayush Ministry's commitment to effective cancer management through blended medical approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

