New Funded Pathway Opens to Boost GP Numbers and Strengthen Primary Care

A new initiative aimed at addressing New Zealand’s shortage of general practitioners (GPs) has been launched, with expressions of interest now open for graduate doctors seeking hands-on experience in community healthcare. Announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown, the new Primary Care Graduate Pathway offers a structured, funded route for early-career doctors to train in general practice and other community-based settings across the country.

Strengthening the Backbone of New Zealand’s Health System

Minister Brown emphasized that primary care is the cornerstone of the nation’s health system, playing a crucial role in keeping communities healthy and reducing pressure on hospitals and emergency departments. However, the sector continues to face a growing shortage of family doctors, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“Providing opportunities for graduate doctors to receive clinical supervision in a primary care environment is a key part of our plan to increase GP numbers,” said Brown. “We want to ensure that people can access timely, quality healthcare close to home.”

Government Investment Through Budget 2025

The initiative is a key component of the Primary Care Tactical Action Plan, funded through Budget 2025, which allocates $23.3 million over four years to establish this new pathway to registration for New Zealand-trained graduate doctors. Each year, the program will support up to 50 graduates, who will spend a greater proportion of their time working in community settings rather than hospitals.

“This funding represents a long-term investment in the sustainability of our primary care workforce,” Brown noted. “It’s about ensuring we have a strong pipeline of skilled doctors ready to serve communities in both urban and rural settings.”

A Broader, Community-Centered Training Experience

Under the new model, graduate doctors will gain experience across a range of community-based environments, including general practice, urgent care, and rural hospitals. The program aims to deepen participants’ clinical experience while fostering an understanding of the unique challenges faced by community practitioners.

These extended placements are designed to help graduates develop a system-wide perspective on healthcare, equipping them with the skills to manage diverse patient needs, from chronic disease prevention to acute care.

Encouraging a Long-Term Commitment to Primary Care

By offering a supported pathway into general practice, the Government hopes to attract more graduates to careers in community medicine—a field often overshadowed by hospital-based specialties.

“Talented graduate doctors with an interest in primary care will be given an extended opportunity to pursue that interest, working in communities right across the country,” Brown said. “Our goal is to give early-career doctors a real taste of community medicine while encouraging more to consider it as a long-term career.”

Addressing the GP Shortage and Building Workforce Resilience

New Zealand’s healthcare system has faced mounting strain due to GP shortages, an aging workforce, and rising patient demand. In some rural regions, patients struggle to secure appointments or must travel long distances for consultations. The new pathway is seen as a practical measure to improve workforce retention and support continuity of care.

Health workforce experts have long called for programs that blend clinical training with community immersion, helping doctors understand the local determinants of health and the importance of continuity in patient relationships. The new initiative aligns with these recommendations, aiming to make primary care both appealing and sustainable as a career choice.

A Step Toward Equitable Access for All New Zealanders

Minister Brown reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for all citizens, regardless of geography or background.

“We want everyone to be able to see a GP when they need one, regardless of where they live,” he said. “This pathway is a meaningful step toward that goal—strengthening our frontline health services and ensuring the next generation of doctors are ready to serve communities across Aotearoa.”

Expressions of interest are now open for graduate doctors, with placements expected to begin in the coming year.