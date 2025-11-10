Left Menu

Unraveling the Breath Barrier in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Researchers found that dysfunctional breathing in people with chronic fatigue syndrome may worsen symptoms like exhaustion and brain fog. The study observed 57 patients and suggested breathing issues as a potential target for treatment, with implications for addressing symptoms such as shortness of breath and post-exertional malaise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chronic fatigue syndrome sufferers may find a new avenue for relief as a study highlights dysfunctional breathing as a potential treatment target. Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in the US monitored 57 patients, uncovering breathing abnormalities that may exacerbate symptoms of exhaustion and cognitive issues.

Published in Frontiers in Medicine, the study observed dysfunctional breathing patterns such as deep sighs and shallow breaths that fail to efficiently oxygenate the lungs. The research also noted a lack of coordination between the chest and abdomen, indicating malfunctioning respiratory muscles.

Dr. Donna Mancini emphasized that while hyperventilation symptoms are known, the full impact of dysfunctional breathing remains uncertain. The team highlighted the potential of these breathing irregularities worsening post-exertional malaise in chronic fatigue patients following physical activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

