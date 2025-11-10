Unraveling the Breath Barrier in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome sufferers may find a new avenue for relief as a study highlights dysfunctional breathing as a potential treatment target. Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in the US monitored 57 patients, uncovering breathing abnormalities that may exacerbate symptoms of exhaustion and cognitive issues.

Published in Frontiers in Medicine, the study observed dysfunctional breathing patterns such as deep sighs and shallow breaths that fail to efficiently oxygenate the lungs. The research also noted a lack of coordination between the chest and abdomen, indicating malfunctioning respiratory muscles.

Dr. Donna Mancini emphasized that while hyperventilation symptoms are known, the full impact of dysfunctional breathing remains uncertain. The team highlighted the potential of these breathing irregularities worsening post-exertional malaise in chronic fatigue patients following physical activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)