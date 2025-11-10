Left Menu

Empowering Health: A Singapore-India Initiative

A health awareness event titled 'Caring for Your Health' was hosted by SingHealth in Chennai, featuring insights on preventive health and women's wellness. It aimed to educate attendees on health awareness, emphasized international collaborations, and included discussions on screenings, vaccinations, and comprehensive care for women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:15 IST
Empowering Health: A Singapore-India Initiative
In a significant event fostering international health collaboration, SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare group, conducted a healthcare awareness session in Chennai titled 'Caring for Your Health'.

Hosted by Singapore Club Chennai's Tamil Nadu Chapter, the event focused on preventive health and women's wellness, drawing healthcare professionals and the public alike for insightful discussions and networking.

It underscored the shared commitment of Singapore and Tamil Nadu to foster community well-being through innovation and education, highlighted by speeches from key figures like Tamil Nadu's Minister for Milk & Dairy Development and Singapore's Consul-General.

