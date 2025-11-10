Empowering Health: A Singapore-India Initiative

In a significant event fostering international health collaboration, SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare group, conducted a healthcare awareness session in Chennai titled 'Caring for Your Health'.

Hosted by Singapore Club Chennai's Tamil Nadu Chapter, the event focused on preventive health and women's wellness, drawing healthcare professionals and the public alike for insightful discussions and networking.

It underscored the shared commitment of Singapore and Tamil Nadu to foster community well-being through innovation and education, highlighted by speeches from key figures like Tamil Nadu's Minister for Milk & Dairy Development and Singapore's Consul-General.

